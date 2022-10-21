Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

