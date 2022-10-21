Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 181,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,521 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CL King lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

