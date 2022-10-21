Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $312.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

