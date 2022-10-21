Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

