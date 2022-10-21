Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

