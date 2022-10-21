Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,617 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

