Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 188 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $294.31 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $300.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

