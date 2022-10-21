Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,107 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $188.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average is $197.44.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

