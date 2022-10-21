Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 19,708 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $240.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.