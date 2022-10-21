Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 658 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after acquiring an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

