Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $105.06 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

