Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

PAVE traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 293,498 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.