Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
PAVE traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 293,498 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.