Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,136. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.