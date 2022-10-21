Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $383,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.32. 299,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,421,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $70.52 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.