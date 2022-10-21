Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $202.21.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.