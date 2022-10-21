Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

