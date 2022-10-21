Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $31.88.

