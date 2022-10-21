Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 774 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 234,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,196. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36.

