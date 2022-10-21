Piper Sandler Boosts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $220.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by ($0.51). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $789.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.