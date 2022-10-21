Piper Sandler Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $165.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 203.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 150,798 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

