Piper Sandler Cuts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $32.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after buying an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after buying an additional 394,053 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,317,000 after buying an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after buying an additional 1,496,572 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

