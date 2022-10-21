Piper Sandler Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $3.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REAL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RealReal to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.22.

RealReal stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.30. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,342 shares of company stock valued at $114,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

