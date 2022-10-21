Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) versus Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Critical Comparison

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pjsc Lukoil and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.23%. Given Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Hapoalim B.M. is more favorable than Pjsc Lukoil.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion 0.04 $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45 Bank Hapoalim B.M. $5.05 billion 2.47 $1.51 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.6%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pjsc Lukoil pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pjsc Lukoil

(Get Rating)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. It also produces advanced polymer-bitumen binders. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 175 branches, 601 external and 131 internal automatic teller machines, 126 external and 216 internal check-deposit machines, 30 information stations, 316 self-service stations, and 119 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.