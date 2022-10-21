PlatinX (PTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $196,183.00

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $196,183.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

