Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at B. Riley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,858,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,333 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Plug Power by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

