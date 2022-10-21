Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

PLBC stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.