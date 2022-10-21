PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.05% of PNM Resources worth $42,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $538,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $545,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday.

PNM opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

