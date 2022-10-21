Po.et Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $60,233.21 and $1.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.