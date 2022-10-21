Polygon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $430.44 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and $430.44 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.31 or 0.27658630 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010803 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
