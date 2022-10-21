Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $247.79 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $247.79 million and approximately $45.58 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00265801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003921 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.27207583 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $37,242,106.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/."

