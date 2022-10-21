Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Pool updated its FY22 guidance to $18.50-19.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $18.50-$19.05 EPS.

Pool Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $279.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.05. Pool has a 1-year low of $279.28 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $766,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $754,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 14.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $548,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.50.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

