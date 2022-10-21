Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $368.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $398.00 to $368.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $283.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool has a 52 week low of $279.28 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.