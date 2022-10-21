Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.