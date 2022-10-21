Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $150,538. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Potbelly by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

