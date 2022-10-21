Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Potbelly Price Performance
Shares of PBPB stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Potbelly
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Potbelly by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Potbelly (PBPB)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.