PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $576.00

PotCoin (POT) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $523,645.39 and approximately $576.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00268820 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001376 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003690 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005265 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016949 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

