Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.56

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 2141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Power Assets Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Featured Articles

