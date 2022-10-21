Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 60,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 41,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

