Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.90. Power REIT shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 7,869 shares changing hands.

Power REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 726.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

