PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,431,000 after purchasing an additional 233,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 637,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

