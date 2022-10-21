PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 289.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

