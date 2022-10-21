Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $298,496.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

