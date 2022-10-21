Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 640 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $21,129,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $13,343,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $11,522,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 137,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.21. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

