Principle Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $512.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $516.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.