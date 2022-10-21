Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,500,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $309.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.