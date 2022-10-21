Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

