Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

