Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 233 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $83.42 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

