Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 271 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $99,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after buying an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS opened at $64.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.