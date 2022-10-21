Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 412 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

