Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,843 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

