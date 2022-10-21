Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 102 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.92. 1,557,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,248,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.